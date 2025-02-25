Cipher Mining (CIFR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Courtney Knight - Head, IR

Tyler Page - CEO

Edward Farrell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Todaro - Needham & Co.

Logan Hennen - Northland Capital Markets

Charlie Peguero - JPMorgan

Bill Papanastasiou - KBW

Operator

Good day and welcome to Cipher Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would like to turn the call over to Courtney Knight, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Courtney Knight

Good morning and thank you for joining us on this conference call to address Cipher Mining’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 business update. Joining me on the call today are Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that you may also review our press release and presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations' section of the company’s website. Please note that this call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, and this conference call is the property of Cipher Mining. Any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior consent.

Before we start, I’d like to remind you that the following discussion, as well as our press release and presentation contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Cipher’s financial outlook, business plans and objectives, and other future events and developments including statements about the market potential of our business operations, potential competition, and our goals and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and risks in this conference call, including responses to your questions, are based on current expectations