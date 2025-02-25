Alcoa Corporation (AA) CEO Bill Oplinger Presents at 2025 BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference (Transcript)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) 2025 BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 25, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Hello everyone, so next up is Alcoa. Alcoa is one of the largest aluminum and alumina producers globally with a vertically integrated production base. The company has a global presence with operations in Australia, Europe, Iceland, South America and North America. 2024 was an active year for Alcoa with Alcoa completing the acquisition of Alumina Limited. It was great timing, making progress on finding a solution for San Ciprian operations and also announcing the sale of Ma’aden JV.

With us today is President and CEO Bill Oplinger. Thank you for joining us today and maybe just to kick us off, do you want to give us any prepared remarks?

Bill Oplinger

You stole all of my prepared remarks. We're a vertically integrated global primary aluminum company. We've got assets around the world. We do everything from bauxite mining, refining, smelting and casting. If you don't know us, we're about a $10 billion market cap company. We had a great 2024. 2024, as Scott just said, was a year in which we repositioned the company. We completed the Alumina Limited deal, which was a deal that we had contemplated for a very long time.

It was perfect timing. It was a really good transaction. We closed on August 1. We paid back their debt earlier than we expected. And it was cash -- it was accretive to earnings in the first couple of quarters. So that has gone extremely well. We announced the Ma'aden transaction where we're shopping our ownership of the joint ventures that we invested in back in around 2010.

We're swapping that out for ownership in