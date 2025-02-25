Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominik Heger - Head, IR

Helen Giza - CEO and Chair

Martin Fischer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Giang Nguyen - Citigroup

Lisa Clive - Bernstein

Victoria Lambert - Berenberg

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF Bank

Graham Doyle - UBS

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Marianne Bulot - Bank of America

James Vane - Jefferies

Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Fresenius Medical Care Report on the Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. I'm Sandra, the chorus call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants have been listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

This recording will also be available on the Fresenius Medical Care website. Additionally, the transcript of this conference will also be published on the website of the conference. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Dominik Heger. Please go ahead, sir.

Dominik Heger

Thank you, Sandra. I would like to welcome everyone to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and financial year 2024. Thank you for joining us today. As always, I start out the call by mentioning our cautionary language that is in our safe harbor statement as well as in our presentation and in all the materials that we have distributed earlier today. For further details concerning risks and uncertainties, please refer to these documents and to our SEC filing.

As our call is scheduled for 60 minutes, we would limit the number of questions again to two in