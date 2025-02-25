Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (DRVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joel Arnao - SVP, FP&A, Treasury and IR

Jonathan Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director

Daniel Rivera - EVP & COO

Michael Diamond - CFO, EVP & Interim Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pedro Gil - Morgan Stanley

Justin Kleber - Baird

Madison Callinan - Canaccord Genuity

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Vicky Liu - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Phillip Blee - William Blair

Christian Carlino - JPMorgan

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Driven Brands, Inc. Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joel Arnao, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joel Arnao

Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brands fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. The earnings release and the net leverage ratio reconciliation are available for download on our website at investors.drivenbrands.com.

On the call today with me are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer; Danny Rivera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Diamond, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Jonathan, Danny, and Mike will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter and full year.

Before we begin our remarks, I'd like to remind you that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the company's Investor Relations website and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the course of this call, we may also make forward-looking statements in regards to our current plans, beliefs and expectations. These statements