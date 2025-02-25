MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCPK:MPZZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantin Baack - Chief Executive Officer

Moritz Fuhrmann - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Constantin Baack

Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and I’m joined by our Co-CEO and CFO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q4 2024 earnings call. Thank you for joining us to discuss MPC Container Ships’ Fourth Quarter and 2024 Earnings.

This morning, we have issued a stock market announcement covering MPCC’s fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2024. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call are available on the Investor and Media section of our website.

Please be advised that some of the material provided and our discussion today contains forward-looking statements and indicative figures. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to the risk and uncertainties associated with our business.

Before we guide you through the Q4 earnings call presentation, let me share some initial reflections on the past quarter and the year 2024. We’re very pleased with, or to report another solid performance, and a strong quarterly result today, despite prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Overall, Q4 2024 has been another rock solid quarter for MPCC, both financially and operationally, rounding off a really good year, 2024. During 2024, we have taken several strategic steps as we have continued to execute on our strategy of selective fleet renewal, including retrofits, buying, selling, and thereby optimizing our fleet profile, making use of market opportunities as they arise, both in terms of vessel sales and acquisitions, but also in terms of making use of attractive funding opportunities, for example, raising our sustainability-linked senior unsecured bond. And at the same time, we