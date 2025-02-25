The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim FitzGerald - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Mittelman - Chief Financial Officer

James Pool - Chief Technology Officer & Chief Operations Officer

Steven Spittle - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Ross Sparenblek - William Blair

Mig Dobre - Baird

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan

Walt Liptak - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Middleby Corporation Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

On today's call are Mr. Tim FitzGerald, CEO; Mr. Bryan Mittelman, CFO; Mr. James Pool, CTO and COO; and Mr. Steve Spittle, CCO. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tim FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Tim FitzGerald

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter earnings call. This morning, we have made several important announcements alongside our 2024 fourth quarter earnings. These announcements include the decision to separate our Middleby Food Processing business into a separate stand-alone public company. Additionally, we are pleased to announce the addition of two new Board members to our Board of Directors. Please note there are two separate slide presentations covering our quarterly earnings and the Food Processing spin transaction on the Investor page of our website.

As we've shared over the past several quarters, our Board of Directors and management team have been conducting a comprehensive review of our business portfolio with the goal of realizing Middleby's full value potential. As part of this process, our Board has unanimously approved, a