Blue Owl Capital: Low-Risk Dividend And Upside Potential

On the Pulse
13.95K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital offers a well-covered 10% dividend yield with a payout ratio under 90%, supported by high investment quality and low non-accruals.
  • The recent merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III has improved portfolio quality and diversification, making OBDC the second-largest BDC in the industry.
  • Despite a slight decline in net investment income, Blue Owl Capital comfortably covers its dividends and supplemental payouts, suggesting a high-quality dividend stream.
  • Blue Owl Capital's stock is attractively valued compared to peers, with the potential for higher valuation if it maintains high credit quality and benefits from floating-rate loans.

Building blocks growth concept

PM Images

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is a leading business development company with considerable excess dividend coverage and a dividend payout ratio of less than 90% in the last twelve months.

In my last piece on the business

This article was written by

On the Pulse
13.95K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OBDC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News