With the stock markets exhibiting very choppy trends near market records, investors need to deploy careful single-stock selection in order to beat the broader markets: and that means picking high-quality companies that are trading at great prices. Incorrectly picking low-quality rebound plays, however, can be
Vimeo: Enterprise Can't Save This Declining Brand
Summary
- Shares of Vimeo dropped ~15% after reporting Q4 results, showcasing a continued decline in revenue and self-service subscribers.
- The company continues to face significant competition from YouTube in its self-service consumer arm.
- Enterprise growth is insufficient to offset consumer declines, with self-service subscribers down 11% y/y and self-service bookings down 6% y/y.
- Vimeo's unrealistic FY 2025 outlook and minimal growth in bookings suggest continued downward business trends; I recommend steering clear and investing elsewhere despite the stock's cheap ~1x revenue multiple.
