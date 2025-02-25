Candel Therapeutics: I Say Stay The Course Despite The Market's Rebuke Of Positive Pancreatic Data

Galzus Research
1.95K Followers
Summary

  • Candel Therapeutics' recent phase 2 results in pancreatic cancer showed promising median survival but led to a 20% stock drop due to market skepticism.
  • Despite the drop, I maintain a "Buy" sentiment, emphasizing the significant potential in prostate cancer and the unjustified negative reaction to positive news.
  • CADL's financial health improved with a $92 million share offering, extending their runway to over three years, supporting their ongoing projects.
  • The market's volatility doesn't reflect CADL's achievements; the pancreatic cancer results were positive, and the prostate cancer market remains highly promising.

Topline Summary and Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) has been on a pretty wild ride since last December when I last covered them. I continued to reiterate a "Buy" sentiment at that time on the back of positive

Galzus Research
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

