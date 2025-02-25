Construction Partners: Mispriced Opportunity Amidst Market Pessimism

(20min)

Summary

  • ROAD's stock is mispriced due to irrational market pessimism, with strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions like LSP supporting a "BUY" rating.
  • High leverage is a temporary concern, expected to normalize within 4–5 quarters through debt repayment using free cash flow.
  • Financial modeling projects robust revenue, margin, and earnings growth. Valuation appears attractive with a forward PEG of 1.31, aligning with industry peers and supporting the stock's growth potential.
  • A base case target price of $101.78 is set, implying a 29.51% gross return and a reward/risk ratio of 2.20 for FY25 at the current price of $78.59.

Remote road at dusk

John M Lund Photography Inc

Investment Thesis

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) experienced a significant increase in valuation at the end of 2024, with its forward P/E reaching near 50, a new historical peak. In my opinion, the stock was overvalued during that period. However, starting

This article was written by

