Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Graham Stanley - Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Project Officer

Stanley Bergman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Ronald South - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Jeffrey Johnson - Baird

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

John Stansel - JPMorgan

Jonathan Block - Stifel

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Henry Schein's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce to you for today's call, Graham Stanley, Henry Schein's Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer. Please go ahead, Graham.

Graham Stanley

Thank you, operator and my thanks to each of you for joining us to discuss Henry Schein's financial results for the 2024 fourth quarter. With me on today's call is Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein; and Ron South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to state that certain comments made during this call will include information that is forward-looking. Risks and uncertainties involved in the company's business may affect the matters referred to in forward-looking statements and the company's performance may materially differ from those expressed in or indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in Henry Schein's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and included in the Risk Factors section of those filings. In addition, all