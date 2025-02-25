Sempra (SRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Glen Donovan – Senior Vice President-Finance

Jeff Martin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Allen Nye – Chief Executive Officer-Oncor

Karen Sedgwick – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Justin Bird – Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer-Sempra Infrastructure

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Nick Campanella – Barclays

Steve Fleishman – Wolfe Research

David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley

Ross Fowler – Bank of America

Carly Davenport – Goldman Sachs

Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho

Paul Fremont – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Sempra's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Donovan. Please go ahead.

Glen Donovan

Good morning and welcome to Sempra's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our website under our Events and Presentations section. We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Sedgwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Bird, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Don Clevenger, Chief Financial Officer of Oncor; Caroline Winn, Chief Executive Officer of SDG&E; Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and other members of our senior management team.

Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement we make today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent 10-K filed