Sempra (SRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Glen Donovan – Senior Vice President-Finance
Jeff Martin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Allen Nye – Chief Executive Officer-Oncor
Karen Sedgwick – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Justin Bird – Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer-Sempra Infrastructure
Conference Call Participants
Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners
Nick Campanella – Barclays
Steve Fleishman – Wolfe Research
David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley
Ross Fowler – Bank of America
Carly Davenport – Goldman Sachs
Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho
Paul Fremont – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Sempra's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Donovan. Please go ahead.
Glen Donovan
Good morning and welcome to Sempra's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our website under our Events and Presentations section. We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Sedgwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Bird, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Don Clevenger, Chief Financial Officer of Oncor; Caroline Winn, Chief Executive Officer of SDG&E; Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and other members of our senior management team.
Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement we make today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent 10-K filed
- Read more current SRE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts