Public Storage (PSA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Burke - Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Partnerships

Joe Russell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Boyle - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Spector - Bank of America

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Nick Joseph - Citi

Spencer Glimcher - Green Street

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Joe Russell

[Abrupt Start]

But we did not include any unidentified acquisition volumes in the range. Our outsized non-same-store portfolio of over 500 properties, is poised to be a strong contributor again in 2025, with $454 million of NOI assumed at the midpoint. They will continue to be an engine of growth, with additional NOI upside of $80 million beyond 2025, through stabilization.

As we enter 2025, Public Storage is on solid footing following two years of demand, and growth normalization. Our completed Property of Tomorrow enhancement program, industry leading transformation initiatives, sizable and high growth non-same-store pool properties, and growth oriented balance sheet will have us positioned for improving fundamentals, and increased transaction market activity moving forward.

Rob, let's open it up for Q&A.

Ryan Burke

Rob, this is Ryan. Are you there with us?

Operator

Yes, I'm here.

Ryan Burke

Let's go ahead and open it up for Q&A, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Spector with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Spector

Great, thank you. Thanks for the additional information in your opening remarks. Tom, can you talk a little bit more about