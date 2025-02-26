Meta Platforms: After Six-Day Decline - Time To Buy The Dip (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Meta's stock has declined for six consecutive days after a remarkable run.
- Meta's AI-driven ad monetization and superior content recommendation systems are key growth drivers, attracting advertisers and increasing revenue per user.
- High CAPEX on AI infrastructure raises concerns, but long-term margin expansion and cost-cutting efforts are expected to boost profitability.
- Meta's strong financial position, with significant cash reserves and manageable debt, supports continued growth.
- I expect 12% annual revenue growth and 13-15% EPS growth, upgrading the stock to a BUY.
