BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Michel Leonard - President and Chief Executive Officer
Marc-Andre Lefebvre - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Stephanie Leonard - Senior Director, Leasing
Charles Dorais Bédard - Senior Director, Finance
Conference Call Participants
Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial
Sumayya Syed - CIBC
Pammi Bir - RBC
Operator
Good morning. My name is Sylvie and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Conference Call for which management will discuss the quarter ended December 31, 2024. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Should you wish to follow the presentation in greater detail, management has made a presentation available on the BTB’s website at www.btbreit.com/investors/presentations/quarterlymeetingpresentation. [Operator Instructions]
Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that some of the statements that maybe made during this call maybe forward-looking statements in nature. Such statements involve numerous factors and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Several important factors could cause BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s management discussion and analysis and in its annual information form, which were filed on SEDAR+ and on BTB’s website at www.btbreit.com/investors/reports. I would like to remind everyone that this conference is being recorded. Thank you.
I will now turn the conference
- Read more current BTBIF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts