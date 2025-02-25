Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (DPZUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCPK:DPZUF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 24, 2025 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Lemenchick - Vice President, Investor Relations

Russell Weiner - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Reddy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co

David Tarantino - Baird

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Jon Tower - Citi

Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Jeffrey Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Operator

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Greg Lemenchick, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Lemenchick

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year results conference call. Today's call will begin with our Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner; followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy. The call will conclude with a Q&A session.

