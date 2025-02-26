Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) AGBT Investor Session Conference (Transcript)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) AGBT Investor Session Conference February 25, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Salli Schwartz - Head of Investor Relations
Jacob Thaysen - Chief Executive Officer
Steve Barnard - Chief Technology Officer
Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim Securities
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Dan Arias - Stifel
Puneet Souda - SVB Securities
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies LLC
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity
Salli Schwartz
Welcome. Thank you for your patience while we got started. Hopefully you're having a good conference, and learning a lot here. I wanted to introduce, though they need no introduction. I'll introduce them anyway. We have Jacob Thaysen, our CEO, Ankur Dhingra, our CFO, and Steve Barnard, who's our Chief Technology Officer and Head of R&D here today.
And my name is Salli Schwartz, although I think you all know me. I Head Investor Relations for Illumina. We're going to manage today's session as entirely Q&A. We want to be able to talk about the things you're interested in talking about. Very excited to mostly talk about technology and the products. This is that kind of conference, so we're hopeful you will focus on those sorts of things.
And we're going to, hopefully, if the technology bears out, take questions both from here in the room, as well as on a webcast that we have open right now. So I'll pepper in those questions as they come through to me. If you have a question I just ask, please raise your hand. Somebody will bring you a microphone. Please talk into the microphone. I will implore you, beg you, to limit yourself to one question.
We don't
