Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Youakim - Executive Chairman and CEO

Karen Hartje - Chief Financial Officer

Lee Brading - Head, Corp Dev and IR

Paul Paradis - President

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - Northland

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley

Charlie Youakim

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Sezzle’s 2024 fourth quarter earnings call. My name is Charlie Youakim. I’m the CEO and Executive Chairman of Sezzle. I’m joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Karen Hartje; our Head of Corp Dev and IR, Lee Brading; and our President, Paul Paradis.

In conjunction with this conference call, we filed our earnings announcement with SEC and posted it and the earnings presentation on our Investor website at sezzle.com. To retrieve the documents, please go to the Investor Relations section of our website. There you will find the press release and the earnings presentation under the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note the cautionary note on forward-looking statements and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures included in the presentation, which also covers our statements on today’s call.

I’m very excited to share our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, as well as an updated guidance for 2025. It’s hard to imagine that 2024 was only our seventh year as a company. To say that we are in early innings is an understatement, and I mean early innings