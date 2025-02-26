Olo Inc. (OLO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Fuges - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Noah Glass - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Benevides - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Connor Passarella - Truist Securities

Mike Richards - RBC Capital Markets

Clarke Jefferies - Piper Sandler

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Olo Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Gary Fuges, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gary Fuges

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Olo's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding our expectations of our business, our industry, our operations and future financial results. These statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of today and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these material risks and uncertainties, please refer to our Form 10-K, which was filed today, and our other SEC filings.

Also during this call, we'll also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations page on our website. And finally, in terms of our prepared remarks or in response to your questions, we may offer incremental metrics. Please be advised that, this