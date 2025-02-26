First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Byron Jeffers - Head of IR

Mark Widmar - CEO

Alex Bradley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to First Solar's Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings and 2025 Guidance Call. This call is being webcast live on the Investors section of First Solar's website at investor.firstsolar.com. All participants are in a listen-only mode and please note that today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Byron Jeffers, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Byron Jeffers

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings call. Joining me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Widmar, and our Chief Financial Officer, Alex Bradley. During this call, we will review our financial performance for 2024, discuss our future business outlook for 2025. Following our remarks, we will then open the call for questions.

Before we begin, please note that some statements made today are forward-looking and involve the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We undertake no obligation to update these statements due to new information or future events.

For a discussion of factors that could cause these results to differ materially, please refer to today's earnings press release and our Form 10-K filing with the SEC. You can find these documents on our website at investor.firstsolar.com.

With that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to our CEO, Mark Widmar. Mark?

Mark Widmar

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Beginning on Slide 3, I will share some key highlights from 2024. From