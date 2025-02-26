ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sayo Denloye - IR. The Blueshirt Group

Sharat Sharan - Co-Founder & CEO

Steve Vattuone - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noah Herman - J.P. Morgan

Ian Black - Needham & Company

Operator

Greetings, welcome to ON24 Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Sayo Denloye, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Sayo Denloye

Thank you. Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference Call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24; and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer, of ON24.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 as well as certain first quarter and full year non-GAAP projections.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect ON24's future results and cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate, including our ability to grow our revenue, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, the success of our new products and capabilities, other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth or other future events or conditions such as the impact of adverse economic conditions and macroeconomic deterioration.

ON24 cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, all forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statement