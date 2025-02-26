Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Randerson – Vice President-Investor Relations

Mike Karanikolas – Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Michael Mente – Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jesse Timmermans – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Konik – Jefferies

Oliver Chen – TD Cowen

Jim Duffy – Stifel

Nathan Feather – Morgan Stanley

Michael Binetti – Evercore ISI

Mark Altschwager – Baird

Anna Andreeva – Piper Sandler

Jay Sole – UBS

Dylan Carden – William Blair

Ashley Owens – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Lorraine Hutchinson – Bank of America

Janine Stichter – BTIG

Matt Koranda – Roth Capital

Simeon Siegel – BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Hello. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Revolve's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Erik Randerson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Revolve. Thank you. You may begin.

Erik Randerson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Before we begin, I would like to mention that we have posted a presentation containing Q4 and full year 2024 financial highlights to our Investor Relations website located at investors.revolve.com. I would also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future growth, our inventory balance, our key priorities and operating innovation initiatives, industry trends, marketing events and their expected impact, our partnership and strategic acquisitions, our physical retail stores, and our outlook for net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, and effective tax rate.