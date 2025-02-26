Jack in the Box, Inc. (JACK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Chris Brandon - Vice President, Investor Relations

Lance Tucker - Interim Principal Executive Officer

Dawn Hooper - Interim Principal Financial Officer

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Securities

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Brandon

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's conference call highlighting results from our first quarter 2025. With me today is our new Interim Principal Executive Officer, Lance Tucker; as well as Dawn Hooper, who will again serve as our Interim Principal Financial Officer.

On the heels of recent company events related to yesterday's leadership announcement, we will be taking a limited number of questions from our covering sell side analysts than usual following our scripted remarks. Note that during both our discussion and Q&A, we may refer to certain non-GAAP items. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at jackinthebox.com.

We will also be making forward-looking statements based on current information and judgments that reflect management's outlook for the future. However, actual results may differ materially from these expectations because of business risks. We therefore consider the Safe Harbor