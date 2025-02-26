Over the last four years, almost every light at the end of the tunnel for Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) has turned out to be another oncoming train, as the company has been buffeted by multiple external challenges, included failed partnerships, competition, uncertain
Pacific Biosciences: Uncertain Federal Research Funding Latest Blow For Already-Battered Stock
Summary
- Pacific Biosciences' Q4'24 results were another disappointment, with revenue and margin misses, and 2025 guidance was notably below expectations.
- Underlying utilization growth (genetic data generated by PacBio systems) was strong in 2024, showing that PacBio's systems are being used in the real world and that long-read sequencing is growing.
- Major uncertainties in life sciences capex and research funding, particularly in the U.S., pose threats to PacBio's near-term outlook, including cuts to indirect costs in NIH grants.
- Growth in clinical and diagnostic markets will help, but not right away, and PACB is likely to remain below $100M in annualized consumables revenue through most of 2025.
- PacBio shares appear undervalued, but the company faces significant ongoing challenges, including weaker near-term research funding, and the stock is basically a high-risk, binary investment.
