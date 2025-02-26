CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:54 PM ET

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 25, 2025, 17:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Schulman - Co-Founder and CEO

Tricia Tolivar - CFO

Matt Milanovich - IR

Conference Call Participants

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

David Tarantino - Baird

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Jon Tower - Citi

Ivan Yu - Jefferies

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CAVA Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Milanovich. Please go ahead.

Matt Milanovich

Good afternoon, and welcome to CAVA's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call. Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy of the earnings release and the related 8-K furnished with the SEC, are available on our website at investor.cava.com. The purpose of this conference call is to give investors further details regarding the company's financial results as well as a general update on the company's progress.

You will find reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP to the extent available without unreasonable efforts in today's earnings release and supplemental deck, each of which is posted on the company's website.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statements made during this