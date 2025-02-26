Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Zangari - SVP, IR and Treasury

Matt Wilson - President and CEO

Oliver Chow - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Barry Jonas - Truist

Matt Ryan - Barrenjoey

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Andre Fromyhr - UBS

David Katz - Jefferies

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

Rohan Sundram - MST Marquee

Jeff Stantial - Stifel

Adrian Lemme - Citigroup

Justin Barratt - CLSA

Operator

Welcome to the Light & Wonder 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer-session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. I'll now turn the call over to Nick Zangari, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury.

Nick Zangari

Thank you, operator. And welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Matt Wilson, our President and CEO; and Oliver Chow, our CFO. During today's call, we will discuss our fourth quarter and full year results and operating performance, followed by a question-and-answer session. Today's call will contain forward looking statements that may involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the call. For information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our earnings materials relating to this call posted on our Web site and our filings with the SEC. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A description of each non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release and earnings presentation located in the Investors section of our Web site. We will also discuss certain combined financial information, calculated as the historical results of the company plus the preliminary unaudited historical