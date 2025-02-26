As the S&P 500 continues to hover around all-time highs, we've continued to see more and more headlines discussing the increasing "dispersion" in the market - that is, performance is starting to diverge more widely between winners and losers. In my view, the
EverQuote: Unprecedented Momentum Fueling The Start To A Fresh Rally
Summary
- EverQuote's Q4 results and bullish FY25 outlook sent shares up 25%, showcasing strong growth trends and improved adjusted EBITDA margins.
- The company's outlook for Q1 continues to call for incredible growth rates, with revenue expected to rise more than 70%.
- Management notes that industry fundamentals are healthy, with auto carriers enjoying healthy profitability with high expected marketing spend for FY25.
- With a $117 billion TAM in P&C insurance marketing and increasing digital share, EverQuote's valuation at ~11x forward adjusted EBITDA continues to be cheap for its growth profile.
- I'm reiterating my strong buy rating on EVER stock and encourage investors to keep riding the post-earnings momentum.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.