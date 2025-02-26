Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF) reported its full-year results, with revenue largely in line with consensus. Given the puts and takes, we see the risk and reward balanced at the current level, with limited
Sands China: Balancing Risks And Rewards Amid Macau's Tourism Recovery
Summary
- Sands China's revenue aligns with expectations, but limited upside (~10%) suggests a balanced risk-reward at current levels, recommending waiting for stronger tourism or macro recovery.
- Positive factors include Macau's tourism recovery, expansion of integrated resorts, and improved liquidity and deleveraging.
- Concerns include Macau's reliance on Chinese tourists, regional competition from Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and potential threats from Thailand.
- Valuation appears fair at 8.7x forward EBITDA, but macro risks and competition could lead to a de-rating, implying a 10% downside.
