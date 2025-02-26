D-Wave Quantum: A Promising New Frontier, But Not At This Price

Feb. 26, 2025 11:00 AM ETD-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) StockQBTS
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.34K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • QBTS offers a dual-system approach in quantum computing, combining annealing and gate-model systems for diverse applications in numerous end markets.
  • Despite promising growth projections and raised guidance, it remains a startup company with significant cash burn and shareholder dilution, raising concerns about its long-term return prospects.
  • QBTS' recent explosive rally and expensive valuations suggest an overly exuberant market momentum, worsened by the higher short interests.
  • These imply the market's elevated expectations, with the management having to consistently beat estimates to sustain the upward momentum.
  • As a result of the mixed risk/ reward ratio, we do not recommend anyone to chase QBTS' rally over the cliff.

Abstract Quantum Computing

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

QBTS Remains Highly Speculative At Current Levels - Cash Burn & Equity Dilution Continue

We previously covered Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) and IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), discussing how the Quantum Computing

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.34K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QBTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QBTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QBTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News