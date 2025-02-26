In a press release dated February 25, 2025, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) (NEOE:SMCI:CA) announced that it filed its 10-K for FY-24 and 10-Qs for Q1 and Q2-25 and has "Regained Compliance with the NASDAQ
Super Micro Regains Nasdaq Filing Compliance, Should You Buy?
Summary
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. has regained NASDAQ compliance, causing a 20% stock surge; yet, it remains undervalued, with significant growth potential in AI datacenter builds.
- The company's focus on next-gen data centers with liquid cooling and strong partnership with Nvidia positions it for substantial future revenue growth.
- SMCI's ambitious Supermicro 4.0 initiative aims to drastically reduce data center build times, boosting operational efficiency and revenue targets.
- With a strong backlog, aggressive ramp-ups, and strategic investments, SMCI is poised for a 100% upside, making it a Strong Buy.
