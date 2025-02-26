Dillard's: Growing Weakness And Misplaced Incentives Justify A Bearish Outlook

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Despite Dillard's stock soaring 113.1% since May 2022, revenue, profits, and cash flows have worsened, prompting a downgrade to 'sell'.
  • Management's focus on dividends and buybacks over operational improvements signals short-term gains at the expense of long-term health.
  • Comparable store sales and transaction numbers are declining, indicating deeper issues with customer engagement and overall financial performance.
  • Its current valuation, while fairly attractive, is high compared to peers, making DDS less attractive amidst declining fundamentals.
A Dillard"s store at a mall in Sarasota, Fl, USA.

JHVEPhoto

February 25th was a pretty bad day for shareholders of broadline retailer Dillard's (NYSE:DDS). Shares of the company ended up closing down 5.1% after management announced financial results for the final quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal

Daniel Jones
33.61K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

