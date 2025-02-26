DIVB: Dividend Increase Expected For This Well-Diversified Shareholder Yield ETF

Summary

  • DIVB is a well-diversified total shareholder yield-based ETF, selecting stocks based on their historical dividend and share repurchases. Its expense ratio is low at 0.05%.
  • The strategy encourages investments in the Technology sector, whose constituents are known more for buybacks rather than dividends. DIVB currently has 23% allocated to tech stocks.
  • This composition has allowed DIVB to participate reasonably well in bull markets. Since its strategy changed in December 2022, it's doubled the returns of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF.
  • Based on current prices, I expect DIVB to yield 2.87%, an improvement over its 2.46% trailing yield. However, DIVB's growth and value features are average, and its quality slightly disappoints.
  • Diversification is DIVB's true strength, but readers already invested in large-cap value funds might want to look elsewhere. I'll evaluate SCHD, FDVV, VYM, and HDV as possible alternatives.

Pay Day Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

Investment Thesis

Since its strategy changed on December 16, 2022, the iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) has delivered solid total returns while featuring a dividend yield in the 2.50% range and a category-leading 0.05% expense ratio. While its growth potential

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDVV, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

