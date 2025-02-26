Ratings Renaissance In Emerging Market Corporates

Feb. 26, 2025 2:20 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.1K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • In a dynamic environment, we believe emerging market corporate credit ratings should show continued improvement.
  • In 2024, EM corporate bonds saw their most significant positive credit rating shift since 2012.
  • Overall, we see strong evidence of improvement in EM corporates' standalone credit quality, as over 70% of the upgrades in 2024 were in non-sovereign names.

emerging market

tum3123

By Gui Xiong Teo

In a dynamic environment, we believe emerging market corporate credit ratings should show continued improvement.

The last few years have seen a succession of challenges to emerging markets, from the global pandemic, to rampant developed-market inflation, aggressive central

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.1K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
CEMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF
EMHY--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
EMBD--
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News