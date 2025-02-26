Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Hotchkis & Wiley is a global investment manager serving institutional and individual investors. We offer value equity strategies across the capitalization spectrum as well as expertise in high yield credit. Hotchkis & Wiley is independent and majority-owned by our employees, creating an unusual alignment of interests with our clients. We strive to build long-term partnerships with our clients based on trust, open communication, and shared success. Our overriding goal is to exceed expectations in both investment performance and client service. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Hotchkis & Wiley, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Hotchkis & Wiley's official channels.