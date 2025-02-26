When I last wrote about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) with a buy recommendation on September 15, 2024, it was a little over a month after the company reported its second quarter 2024 earnings report, which saw it break a several-quarter
Fortinet: Capitalizing On Hardware Firewall Upgrades For Future Growth
Summary
- Hardware firewalls remain crucial for legacy on-premise infrastructure, edge computing needing real-time responses, and remote areas with unreliable internet.
- Fortinet should benefit from a massive upgrade cycle for its hardware firewall in 2026 and 2027.
- Inventory-related charges normalized in 2024, making earnings per share growth look slower in 2025.
- The company is a cybersecurity industry leader and has solid competitive advantages.
- FTNT stock remains a buy for growth investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.