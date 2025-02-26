W. P. Carey: Top Value For REIT Investors

Feb. 26, 2025 4:08 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) StockWPC
The Asian Investor
28.26K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • W. P. Carey divested its office properties and is now mainly focusing on industrial and warehouse assets.
  • The REIT's portfolio includes 1,555 net lease properties, mainly industrial and warehouse, and the portfolio is well-occupied.
  • W. P. Carey has shown adjusted FFO growth, with a 64% investment focus on industrial and warehouse assets, driving its AFFO rebound and dividend growth.
  • W. P. Carey remains well-diversified and is cheap based on adjusted FFO.
  • With an estimated dividend coverage ratio of 1.36X, the dividend is well-supported and has room to grow.

Drone view of a distribution warehouse with articulated lorries loading

Justin Paget

If you are looking for a high-quality commercial REIT with material exposure to non-office properties, W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) may be your investment of choice. W. P. Carey spun off some of its offices into a new

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
28.26K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC, NLOP, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News