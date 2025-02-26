Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one of the most popular (if not the most popular) REITs in the market. It is one of retail investors' favourites and a member of the highly valued S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. Thirty years of
Realty Income: Disappointing Guidance Turns Me To 'Hold' Once Again (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Realty Income, a popular REIT with a 30-year dividend growth history, faces disappointment regarding 2025 guidance.
- Despite solid 2024 results with a 4.8% AFFO per share growth, 2025 guidance is disappointing with only 1.4% expected growth.
- High interest rates, upcoming debt refinancing, and tight investment spreads are constraining Realty Income's growth.
- I recommend holding O stock due to its strong balance sheet, reliable dividends, and income potential, but recommend caution for investors expecting substantial growth.
