Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock price has been falling since reporting its Q2 FY2025 earnings report, as Azure’s growth rates disappointed investors. The cumulative share price loss from its all-time high in July 2024 is now around 14%. The pullback in
Microsoft: Look Beyond The Short-Term Noise (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Microsoft shares have been selling off lately, down over 14% from its all-time high, as investors fret over slowing Azure growth and China's rise in AI through DeepSeek.
- The market may not be giving executives enough credit for the strategic shift towards optimally capitalizing on the inferencing boom ahead.
- We delve into just how well Azure is positioned thanks to Microsoft's enterprise software moat, further supported by institutional research indicating enterprises' preference for Azure.
