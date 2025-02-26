Alphabet: A Solid Long-Term Buy On AI Infrastructure Growth
Summary
- Alphabet reported strong Q4 2024 results with 11.8% YoY revenue growth, driven by Google Services and Cloud segments, reaching $96.47 billion.
- The Cloud segment showed robust double-digit revenue growth during 2024, driven by GCP and AI solutions, contributing to a 14% annual topline growth, hitting $350 billion.
- Google's AI and search innovations, focus on enhancing cloud infrastructure cost efficiency for customers, and multiple strategic deals are expected to drive further growth in 2025 and beyond.
- Favorable mix shifts and gains from disciplined cost management should support margin growth in the quarters ahead.
- With a promising long-term outlook, the current valuation appears to be attractive to me, making GOOG a solid buy for investors with a long-term view.
