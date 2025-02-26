Alibaba Group: ~80% Upside By 2027 (Regression Analysis)

Pinnacle Investment Analyst
1.26K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • I am bullish on Alibaba due to its growth in cloud business, AI investments, market position, and international expansion, projecting 81% upside by 2027.
  • Alibaba's dominance in China's e-commerce market and international expansion, especially in emerging markets, are key growth catalysts, reducing reliance on the Chinese market.
  • The cloud business, driven by AI and substantial investments, is expected to be a significant growth frontier, enhancing Alibaba's overall performance.
  • Despite risks like China-US tensions, Alibaba's diversified growth levers and strong fundamentals justify a buy rating with a solid double-digit upside potential.
Alibaba company office building and brand logo

Robert Way

Investment Thesis

I am bullish on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) due to its promising growth levers ranging from its cloud business and investment in AI. I am viewing these factors alongside its market position and international expansion, which gives my

This article was written by

Pinnacle Investment Analyst
1.26K Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst and a former writer for Fade The Market on Seeking Alpha, with a passion for numbers and a knack for unraveling complex financial data. Armed with a strong financial modeling and data analysis background, I thrive on providing accurate insights and recommendations to drive informed financial decisions. I possess a keen eye for detail and possess a solid understanding of market trends and economic indicators. My expertise lies in evaluating investment opportunities, assessing risk profiles, and developing strategic financial plans to maximize profitability. With a track record of successful financial analyses across diverse industries, I am adept at interpreting financial statements, conducting ratio analyses, and forecasting future performance. I leverage advanced Excel skills and industry-leading tools to generate comprehensive reports and presentations that offer clear, actionable recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News