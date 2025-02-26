Elastic: Rolling Up And Forward

Summary

  • I initially valued Elastic at $95 in September using a DCF model and recommended a covered Call strategy due to slight bullishness.
  • Elastic's stock appreciated to $104.9, leading to a potential 20.3% ROI in 6 months from my covered Call, though a higher strike could have yielded 35%.
  • Elastic's strong economic moat in Search and moderate moats in Security and Observability support its valuation, despite challenges in passing the Rule of 40.
  • Rolling up and forward the Call option can increase maximum ROI to 41.66% in one year, with slightly higher risk from a new break-even at $70.59.

Search Engine Concept with Codes and Gears

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

I wrote about Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), the leader of search engines for applications, in September last year, when the stock was at about $76.40. Based on a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model, and backed by a comparison with peers, I estimated

This article was written by

Fundamental Options
447 Followers
"Fundamental Options" would be the title of my investing style, because I combine fundamental analysis with the power of options. I use Fundamental Analysis to quantitatively and qualitatively assess individual stocks and ETFs, and I pursue various strategies: Income oriented, especially BDCs, but also Utilities; Growth At A Reasonable Price, especially Tech, having a background in Software Development; Deep Value, based on Discounted Cash Flow and / or other industry specific valuation methods; Dividend Aristocrats.While I usually invest in stocks for long-term, I also have 20-25 strategies involving options that I use for various purposes: hedging stocks; bullish stock / ETF substitutes with improved risk / reward; neutral trades; trading volatility; earnings-related trades.Teaching is another passion of mine, I used to be a formal on non-formal teacher or coach in different areas of life, including authoring of a free local investing newsletter in the last years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

