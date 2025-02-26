Small caps have suffered after receiving a modest post-election pop. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) has pulled back 11%, now in technical correction territory, after failing to climb above its November 2021 all-time high late last year. I remain
IWM: Buy The 10% Dip, Lower Rates A Bullish Factor With EPS Growth Ahead
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on IWM due to its low valuation and potential for significant upside despite recent technical weaknesses.
- IWM has underperformed the S&P 500 but has outpaced the S&P SmallCap 600 ETF, showing resilience despite a high percentage of unprofitable firms.
- Long-term prospects for IWM are strong, with an expected 8% annualized return over 10 years, supported by a low forward P/E ratio.
- Seasonal trends and technical indicators suggest caution in the short term, but EPS growth and macroeconomic factors favor IWM in the long run.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.