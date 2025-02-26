DeepSeek: Evolution, Not Revolution, In Artificial Intelligence

Columbia Threadneedle Investments
933 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • DeepSeek's cost claims for training its AI model are misleading and don't account for total expenses, including top researchers and extensive research.
  • One key point of contention is the cost of training DeepSeek's model.
  • We believe the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem remains well-positioned for growth. For long-term investors, these moments of uncertainty may create opportunities, particularly while maintaining a diversified approach to AI exposure.

Artificial Intellegence

D-Keine

In recent weeks, there's been widespread speculation about the potential impact of DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), a Chinese artificial intelligence ((AI) model, on the AI ecosystem. This led to significant movements in stock prices. However, we believe that key parts of the narrative related to

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments
933 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

More on DEEPSEEK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEEPSEEK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News