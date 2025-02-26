In recent weeks, there's been widespread speculation about the potential impact of DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), a Chinese artificial intelligence ((AI) model, on the AI ecosystem. This led to significant movements in stock prices. However, we believe that key parts of the narrative related to
DeepSeek: Evolution, Not Revolution, In Artificial Intelligence
Summary
- DeepSeek's cost claims for training its AI model are misleading and don't account for total expenses, including top researchers and extensive research.
- One key point of contention is the cost of training DeepSeek's model.
- We believe the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem remains well-positioned for growth. For long-term investors, these moments of uncertainty may create opportunities, particularly while maintaining a diversified approach to AI exposure.
