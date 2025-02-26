Our infrastructure portfolio held its ground in the fourth quarter, finishing roughly flat. Performance was strong through November before stumbling across the finish line as interest rate headwinds resurfaced. Despite a disappointing conclusion, Infrastructure recorded its strongest calendar year in three years, ahead
Miller-Howard Infrastructure Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Infrastructure portfolio remained flat in Q4 but achieved its strongest calendar year in three years, outperforming its benchmark.
- Rising interest rates impacted REITs and utilities, while natural gas pipelines benefited from data center and AI trends.
- Over 80% of portfolio holdings increased dividends annually over the past 5 years, surpassing the large-cap dividend-paying universe.
- New positions and adjustments in midstream holdings aim to enhance dividend yield and growth, with a focus on political risks and market trends.
