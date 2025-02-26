Miller-Howard Infrastructure Q4 2024 Commentary

Miller/Howard is an independent investment boutique managing dividend-focused investment strategies. ESG principles have been at the core of our investment process since the inception of our first strategy in 1991. Disclosures: http://www.mhinvest.com/mhi_risk_disclosure.html Note: This account is not managed or monitored by [Name of Entity], and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.