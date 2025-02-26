Many Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) investors are celebrating the stock’s recent rally, fueled by Jack Ma’s apparent rehabilitation by the CCP, the release of new AI models and decent Quarterly earnings results. However, the stock still sits at less
If You Timed Alibaba, It's Now Time To Sell
Summary
- Alibaba rallied on Jack Ma’s return, AI buzz, and earnings, but it’s still below its 2020 peak, lagging broader indices and supposed Tech peers. Perfect timers should cash out.
- Alibaba’s Qwen2.5 is CCP-hyped, not monetized, and trails Western models like Grok 3. It is no game changer, in my view.
- Jack Ma's comeback signals domestic pride for the private sector, not openness to the West. I think China remains uninvestable for foreigners.
- At ~15 FWD P/E, Alibaba’s core eCommerce is flat (2% YoY), and Cloud (13% YoY) can’t compensate, in my view. It’s not a high-growth Tech company anymore. The upside is limited.
- A CCP globalization pivot could benefit BABA, but I’d sell now post-rally to secure gains amid political risks. This is not an asymmetric bet on politics I am willing to take.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.