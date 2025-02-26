One of the toughest things to decide in a challenging stock market environment is when to let your winners go. So far this year, we've seen plenty of headlines about increasing stock market dispersion, which means that active investing and single-stock
Confluent: Strong Subscription Momentum
Summary
- Confluent's strong Q4 results and bullish FY25 outlook indicate the stock's rally has further momentum, making it a compelling buy for long-term holders.
- Confluent's leadership in data streaming, wide applicability across industries in a $100 billion TAM, and nearly pure subscription revenue base create a reliable and sticky revenue stream.
- The company's Q4 revenue grew 23% y/y to $261.2 million, beating expectations, with subscription revenue expected to maintain above 20% growth in FY25.
- I'm reiterating my buy rating on CFLT with a $32 price target.
