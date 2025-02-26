Dear Seeking Alpha readers, I want to start by apologizing that since the publication of my article "Merck: Seriously Undervalued At Peak Pessimism (Rating Upgrade)," Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK
Merck's Oncology Strength: Beating Wall Street Again
Summary
- On February 4, Merck released financial results for Q4 2024, which, as in previous quarters, once again beat analysts' expectations.
- This was driven by a strong performance by its oncology franchise, which posted sales of $8.73 billion, up 19.7% from Q4 2023 and 5.7% from Q3 2024.
- Thanks in part to the label expansions for Keytruda, its sales grew by 18.6% year-on-year.
- Also, to support Merck's stock price, its management has allocated an additional $10 billion to a share repurchase program.
- In this article, dear Seeking Alpha readers, you will learn about extra factors that explain why I believe MRK is an appealing stock for income-oriented investors.
