Miller-Howard MLP & Midstream Energy Income Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 26, 2025 8:50 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Miller-Howard Investments
30 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The midstream energy sector had another positive year registering its fourth consecutive calendar year with total returns of at least 24%.
  • Arguably one of the biggest stories of the year—data centers are poised to drive demand growth.
  • We believe we are at the beginning of another growth phase for the midstream sector, resulting in growing EBITDA, cash flows, and ultimately, dividend increases to shareholders.

double exposure wind turbine and oil refinery investment stock graph concept.

think4photop

The midstream energy sector had another positive year—registering its fourth consecutive calendar year with total returns of at least 24%. Midstream (the Alerian MLP Index) also outpaced the broad market S&P 500 Index over the trailing three and five years.

This article was written by

Miller-Howard Investments
30 Followers
Miller/Howard is an independent investment boutique managing dividend-focused investment strategies. ESG principles have been at the core of our investment process since the inception of our first strategy in 1991. Disclosures: http://www.mhinvest.com/mhi_risk_disclosure.html Note: This account is not managed or monitored by [Name of Entity], and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
MPLX--
MPLX LP Common Units
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
TRGP--
Targa Resources Corp.
LNG--
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News