The midstream energy sector had another positive year—registering its fourth consecutive calendar year with total returns of at least 24%. Midstream (the Alerian MLP Index) also outpaced the broad market S&P 500 Index over the trailing three and five years.
Miller-Howard MLP & Midstream Energy Income Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The midstream energy sector had another positive year registering its fourth consecutive calendar year with total returns of at least 24%.
- Arguably one of the biggest stories of the year—data centers are poised to drive demand growth.
- We believe we are at the beginning of another growth phase for the midstream sector, resulting in growing EBITDA, cash flows, and ultimately, dividend increases to shareholders.
