Saipem SpA (SAPMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Saipem SpA (OTCPK:SAPMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Puliti - Chief Executive Officer & General Manager

Paolo Calcagnini - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Massimo Bonisoli - Equita

Sebastian Erskine - Redburn Atlantic

Guillaume Delaby - Bernstein

Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Saipem Full Year 2024 Results and Strategy Update Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Puliti, CEO and General Manager. Please go ahead sir.

Alessandro Puliti

Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the Saipem full year 2024 results and strategy update. I'm here with Paolo Calcagnini, our CFO; and with the rest of the top management team.

I will start with the key highlights and then Paolo will cover the financial results in more detail. We will then cover our strategic update including 2025 guidance and medium term targets. After our presentation, there will be time for Q&A.

Let's start with the key highlights. I'm pleased to report in the fourth quarter of 2024, Saipem recorded a further acceleration on all key metrics. In Q4, we posted the highest quarterly revenue ever and the highest quarterly reported EBITDA since 2012.

Revenue stood at €4.4 billion, growing by 26% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA stood at €424 million, growing by 48% year-on-year and 25% quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA margin reached 9.6%, an improvement of 40 basis points compared to the previous quarter. The strong results achieved are even more