Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference (Transcript)

Neal Sheorey - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Rock Hoffman - Bank of America

Steve Byrne

Good morning. It's a pleasure to kick-off the conference with Albemarle, and specifically with Neal Sheorey. I've known him a long time. He's been with Albemarle not quite two years, and it's been very clear, he's shaking the tree pretty hard at Albemarle. I mean, they have plenty of challenges in what he's accomplishing there with cost cutting is amazing.

Neal has had a 20-year career at Dow. And so we -- he covered a lot of territory in Dow. We've known him a long time. He's been terrific. He's been at this conference multiple times. He's glad to have him back kick it over to Rock to lead the Q&A. Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rock Hoffman

Thanks, Steve. I appreciate Neal, you being here for this chat. Looking forward to it. I would just love to get a quick overview to start of your assets and near-term outlook.

Neal Sheorey

Yeah, sure. Rock, thank you. Good morning. Thanks to BofA for having us here today. So a couple of things. First of all, we're very proud at Albemarle for the durable competitive advantages that we have as a company. We obviously start that -- all of that starts with our high-quality, low-cost resources that we have around the world, whether that's our brine assets in Chile or our hard rock assets in Australia. And obviously, we are very much tied to some strong growth drivers that we'll -- I'm sure, we'll talk about over the next few minutes. We saw that last year. The lithium market continues to grow at 20% plus. That's kind of our near-term assumption as well.